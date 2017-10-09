We’ve known for 6 days that “shooter” Stephen Paddock checked into the Mandalay Bay hotel on 9/25/17 based on valet receipts.

This is three days earlier than the publicly admitted timeline from Las Vegas Sheriff Lombardo.

Also in the press conference it was revealed that security guard Jose Campos was shot before the “shooter” started firing upon the crowd. This directly contradicts the timeline presented on 10/4/17 where the LVPD indicated that the security guard being shot prompted the stop in the massacre.

