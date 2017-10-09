We’ve known for 6 days that “shooter” Stephen Paddock checked into the Mandalay Bay hotel on 9/25/17 based on valet receipts.

This is three days earlier than the publicly admitted timeline from Las Vegas Sheriff Lombardo.

Also in the press conference it was revealed that security guard Jose Campos was shot before the “shooter” started firing upon the crowd. This directly contradicts the timeline presented on 10/4/17 where the LVPD indicated that the security guard being shot prompted the stop in the massacre.

More: Establishment Can’t Cover Up Details Of Las Vegas Shooter


Related Articles

1776 Worldwide: 'Czech Donald Trump' Poised to Become Prime Minister

1776 Worldwide: ‘Czech Donald Trump’ Poised to Become Prime Minister

Globalism
Comments
Anti-Trump Sen. Corker Resigns Amid Criminal Probe

Anti-Trump Sen. Corker Resigns Amid Criminal Probe

Government
Comments

Vegas Massacre Solved! Cover-Up Exposed

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Research: Islam Now World’s Most Common Official State Religion

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Breaking! Sheriff Says Vegas Shooter May Have Been Radicalized: FBI Found ANTIFA / Islamic Material In Room

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Comments