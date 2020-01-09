Breaking: Video Shows Ukrainian Passenger Plane Being Hit By Missile In Iran

Image Credits: Pacific Press | Getty.

The New York Times claims to have obtained footage showing the Boeing 737 passenger jet that crashed in Iran on Wednesday morning being hit by a surface-to-air missile shortly after takeoff.

Watch the clip below:

Video released Tuesday allegedly shows the moment the aircraft fell from the sky.

U.S. officials think Iran could have mistakenly shot down the airplane as the incident occurred just hours after Iran fired missiles at two Iraqi bases where American troops were stationed.

The crash has been looked upon with suspicion from the get-go and the questions only increased when Iran refused to hand over the aircraft’s black box data.

Next, images were released purporting to show shrapnel damage on pieces of the downed airplane.

No matter the cause, it’s important that the truth is revealed in order to understand the reason behind the death of the 176 victims including 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans, and three British nationals.

