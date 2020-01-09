Breaking: Video Shows Ukrainian Passenger Plane Being Hit By Missile In Iran

The New York Times claims to have obtained footage showing the Boeing 737 passenger jet that crashed in Iran on Wednesday morning being hit by a surface-to-air missile shortly after takeoff.

Watch the clip below:

Breaking: Video shows moment Iranian missile hits Boeing 737 airliner, causing crash that killed 176

Video released Tuesday allegedly shows the moment the aircraft fell from the sky.

First footage of the Ukrainian airplane while on fire falling near #Tehran

U.S. officials think Iran could have mistakenly shot down the airplane as the incident occurred just hours after Iran fired missiles at two Iraqi bases where American troops were stationed.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he suspected the crash was not due to mechanical issues. One possibility being considered is that an Iranian missile unit saw something on their radar, thought they were under attack and fired.

The crash has been looked upon with suspicion from the get-go and the questions only increased when Iran refused to hand over the aircraft’s black box data.

Next, images were released purporting to show shrapnel damage on pieces of the downed airplane.

This looks like shrapnel damage on the Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, which went down near Tehran tonight. Pictures 2 and 3 show shrapnel damage on MH17, shot down by an SA-11 Buk surface-to-air missile in 2014.

No matter the cause, it’s important that the truth is revealed in order to understand the reason behind the death of the 176 victims including 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans, and three British nationals.

