Breaking Video: Watch U.N.-Controlled Migrant Horde Overrun Mexican Border

Stunning footage out of Mexico Friday showed an unruly mob of migrants tearing down a border fence separating the country from Guatemala.

Incredible video from RT captured thousands of mostly Honduran migrants rush through border fences and push past military vehicles staged to prevent illegal entry.

“We want to work!” migrants chanted, while others yelled, “We are not smugglers, we are immigrants!”

“If migration and the federal police do not allow us access, we will do the impossible to cross into Mexico,” NBC News quoted one migrant as saying.

President Trump called out the migrant caravan in tweets Thursday, with one tweet featuring a video showing immigrants being handed money to continue their journey into the US.

Can you believe this, and what Democrats are allowing to be done to our Country? pic.twitter.com/4aDpASkjIU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

Trump also warned Thursday he would call on the US military to intervene if Mexico allowed the caravan to proceed to the US.

“I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught – and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!” Trump stated.

I am watching the Democrat Party led (because they want Open Borders and existing weak laws) assault on our country by Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, whose leaders are doing little to stop this large flow of people, INCLUDING MANY CRIMINALS, from entering Mexico to U.S….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

….In addition to stopping all payments to these countries, which seem to have almost no control over their population, I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught – and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

….The assault on our country at our Southern Border, including the Criminal elements and DRUGS pouring in, is far more important to me, as President, than Trade or the USMCA. Hopefully Mexico will stop this onslaught at their Northern Border. All Democrats fault for weak laws! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

At a meeting with Mexican lawmakers Friday in Mexico City, CIA Chief Mike Pompeo addressed concerns over the caravan, calling the onslaught a “moment of crisis.”

“We are quickly reaching a point which appears to be a moment of crisis,” Pompeo stated. “Record numbers of migrants. Foreign Secretary Videgaray and I spoke about the importance of stopping this flow before it reaches the US border.”

On Thursday, Judicial Watch reported the President of Guatemala announced in the nation’s largest newspaper last week that 100 ISIS terrorists had been caught among the sea of migrants pouring into his country from Honduras. The Islamic State terrorists were deported back to their countries of origin, according to Guatemala President Jimmy Morales.

