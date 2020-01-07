BREAKING! What The Russia Hoax Really Covered Up

What did the Russian “Hoax” really cover-up, what was really on the DNC server and why would someone hack Millennial Millie’s electronics to see if she had it?

It turns out the narrative that a DNC staffer hacked the DNC server and leaked it to Wikileaks is a false cover story.

The counter-narrative, that the Russians hacked the DNC server and leaked it to Wikileaks to benefit Trump during the 2016 election, is also false.

The real story is that a disgruntled DNC staffer physically breached the DNC server and mirrored the entire server onto an external drive.

What was found was much more incriminating than compromising emails.

According to sources who not only heard the phone call where this alleged DNC staffer was shot and murdered but also at one time had physical possession of the mirrored server content, it contained election meddling software, memorandums of understanding, commitments with other nations, collusion, bribes, and evidence of other nefarious activity.

Apparently, SD cards containing this illicit information were sent to recused Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Acting Attorney General Mathew Whitaker back in 2017 and are now being used as evidence in the Awan brothers’ criminal case.

