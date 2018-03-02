Breaking! YouTube Issues Third Strike Against Alex Jones

Image Credits: Sergei Konkov / Getty.

Leftist censorship has reached new levels, and Infowars is one of the main targets of the technotronic authoritarians. Alex Jones reports.

Posted by Alex Jones on Friday, March 2, 2018


