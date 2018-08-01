Breathtaking Painting Depicts President Trump & Co. ‘Crossing the Swamp’

Image Credits: twitter, McNaughtonArt.

Political artist Jon McNaughton debuted a new painting depicting President Trump and his Cabinet navigating the Washington DC “swamp.”

The painting, called “Crossing the Swamp,” is based off the famous painting “Washington Crossing the Delaware,” only it replaces George Washington’s crew with members of the Trump administration.

“My new painting— ‘Crossing the Swamp.’ Never give up. Never lower your light. Never stop till the swamp is dry,” McNaughton tweeted on Tuesday.

Trump endeavors to cross the ‘swamp’ of Washington DC as he carries the light of truth, hope, and prosperity. The murky water of the deep state is laced with dangerous vermin, perfectly willing to destroy American prosperity for their personal ideologies and financial gain,” McNaughton says on his website.

The painting shows U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley at the helm, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson; Attorney General Jeff Sessions; First Lady Melania Trump; Secretary of State Pompeo with binoculars, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump, National Security Adviser Bolton clutching a shotgun, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, and Chief of Staff John Kelly.

McNaughton’s many paintings convey conservative political messages, and some have been critical of former President Obama and his policies.


