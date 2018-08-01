Breathtaking Painting Depicts President Trump & Co. ‘Crossing the Swamp’

Political artist Jon McNaughton debuted a new painting depicting President Trump and his Cabinet navigating the Washington DC “swamp.”

The painting, called “Crossing the Swamp,” is based off the famous painting “Washington Crossing the Delaware,” only it replaces George Washington’s crew with members of the Trump administration.

“My new painting— ‘Crossing the Swamp.’ Never give up. Never lower your light. Never stop till the swamp is dry,” McNaughton tweeted on Tuesday.

For a list of figures in the boat: https://t.co/ZIPdkBgcFU

“Trump endeavors to cross the ‘swamp’ of Washington DC as he carries the light of truth, hope, and prosperity. The murky water of the deep state is laced with dangerous vermin, perfectly willing to destroy American prosperity for their personal ideologies and financial gain,” McNaughton says on his website.

McNaughton’s many paintings convey conservative political messages, and some have been critical of former President Obama and his policies.

I paint the truth, but some cannot handle it. See my political paintings at https://t.co/lrt1pNWMsQ I'm working on a new one that will cause leftists to moan in agony.