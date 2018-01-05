Breitbart Should 'Consider' Ousting Bannon, WH Spokeswoman Sanders says

Image Credits: Wiki.

Breitbart News “should look at and consider” severing ties with its executive chairman, Steve Bannon, over comments that Bannon reportedly made to “Fire and Fury” author Michael Wolff.

That was White House press secretary Sarah Huckee Sanders’ response Thursday when asked about Bannon’s controversial remarks on President Donald Trump and his family, which appear in the new book being released Friday.

“I certainly think it’s something they should look at and consider,” Sanders said about whether Breitbart should part ways with Bannon, a former White House political strategist.

