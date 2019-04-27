Brennan Refers To Trump's Charge of Deep State Coup As 'Sociopathic Ramblings'

Former CIA Director John Brennan says that President Trump’s accusations of a Deep State coup attempt against him are nothing more than “sociopathic ramblings.”

“I don’t think it’s surprising at all that we continue to hear the sociopathic ramblings of Mr. Trump claiming that there was this effort to try to prevent him from being elected or to unseat him,” Brennan said on MSNBC Friday.

“I welcome any type of, you know, continued investigation in terms of what we did during that period of time when we were in government.”

“And I’ve testified in front of Congress, and I’d be happy to do it again,” he added.

Trump went scorched-earth during his wide-ranging Thursday interview on Hannity, accusing former President Obama of knowingly facilitating illegal spying and the media for perpetuating the fake Russia collusion narrative.

“So, I really say, now we have to get down because this was a coup. This was an attempted overthrow of the United States government,” Trump said.

“This was a coup. This wasn’t stealing information from an office in the Watergate apartments. This was an attempted coup. Like a Third World country. Inconceivable.”

