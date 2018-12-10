Brennan to Trump: 'I Am Relieved' You Won't Be Able To Run in 2020

Former CIA Director John Brennan believes that President Trump won’t be able to “escape justice,” and will therefore be unable to run for office again in 2020.

Trump first addressed the media’s narrative that former lawyer Michael Cohen’s admission he paid off women on Trump’s behalf amounted to campaign finance violations.

“‘Democrats can’t find a Smocking [sic] Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking [sic] Gun…No Collusion.’ @FoxNews That’s because there was NO COLLUSION,” Trump tweeted Monday.

“Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun…No Collusion.” @FoxNews That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

“So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution, which it was not (but even if it was, it is only a CIVIL CASE, like Obama’s – but it was done correctly by a lawyer and there would not even be a fine. Lawyer’s liability if he made a mistake, not me.) Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT!”

….which it was not (but even if it was, it is only a CIVIL CASE, like Obama’s – but it was done correctly by a lawyer and there would not even be a fine. Lawyer’s liability if he made a mistake, not me). Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

Brennan then lashed out, asserting that it would be “impossible” for Trump to “escape American justice,” and will consequently not be able to run again in 2020.

“Whenever you send out such inane tweets, I take great solace in knowing that you realize how much trouble you are in & how impossible it will be for you to escape American justice. Mostly, I am relieved that you will never have the opportunity to run for public office again,” Brennan tweeted.

Whenever you send out such inane tweets, I take great solace in knowing that you realize how much trouble you are in & how impossible it will be for you to escape American justice. Mostly, I am relieved that you will never have the opportunity to run for public office again. https://t.co/JzB6YH8C6H — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) December 10, 2018

Other Dems and corporate media talking heads have been hyping the “inevitable” impeachment and arrest of Trump since the Cohen memorandum was released last week.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) threatened Trump with “jail time,” and CBS and NBC both declared that Trump will be impeached soon.