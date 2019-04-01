Bret Easton Ellis: Twitter Language Policing Has Become "Hysterical"

In an interview with the New York Times, literary icon Bret Easton Ellis says language policing on Twitter has become “hysterical”.

American Psycho author Ellis, who identifies as a centrist liberal, has repeatedly enraged bi-coastal elites by refusing to get caught up in Trump Derangement Syndrome.

This extends to Twitter, where the writer of an upcoming non-fiction book called White slammed the echo chamber idiocy that dominates the social media sphere.

“Lately what’s bothered me is the tweeting world, and how, since there’s no context, no nuance, and since everyone’s so hysterical, you are tagged things that you are not,” Ellis said. “The language police is a hard thing to deal with if you are creative.”

Ellis wishes everyone would calm down and thinks that the news cycle should be treated as a source of entertainment rather than the end of the world.

The man who previously sympathized with Kanye West’s political awakening while decrying the Black Panther movie as a token “diversity push” by Hollywood didn’t vote for Trump, but says liberals obsessed with his every utterance need to not take politics too seriously and just enjoy life.

“I’m in a good place in terms of truly not caring,” said Ellis . “It’s freedom, not worrying what people think of you. Not worrying about whether you’re attractive. Not caring about the burdens of sex.”

In a recent interview with Reason, Ellis explained why he thought the demands of the global movie industry was beginning to make films anodyne and bland.

