More than 10,000 riot police officers are being readied to tackle disorder on the streets of Britain sparked by Brexit.

They have prepared for potential riots, looting and disorder if there are long queues at ports or shortages to food, petrol and medicine.

Police had originally prepared for the UK to leave the European Union (EU) on 29 March, but now face the prospect of a no-deal Brexit in just over a week’s time.

