Brexit Bandwagon: EU Nationals Flee to Britain

If you want proof that Brexit Britain is as popular as ever before, look no further than the number of applications for British citizenship that have been made in the last year.

A total of 40,456 EU citizens have made a bid for a British passport in the 12 months to March 2018 – that’s almost double the number from last year.

In the 12 months to March 2017, the figure stood at 22,154.

