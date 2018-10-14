Brexit Fever: Shock Poll Sees Half of Europeans Brand EU "Irrelevant"

Image Credits: Diliff / Wiki.

A Surprise poll this week has sent shockwaves to EU chiefs after two-thirds of European citizens questioned said they do not believe life would be worse without the bloc – and half regard the EU as “irrelevant.”

The EU faces an uncertain future after a Brussels-based think tank published a survey that showed a majority of European citizens were not enamored with the European project.

According to the Friends of Europe think tank, nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of EU citizens questioned do not think life would be any worse without the bloc.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Merkel's Coalition Suffers Historic Loss

Merkel’s Coalition Suffers Historic Loss

Globalism
Comments
Central Bank Chief Urges Italy to Stop Questioning Euro

Central Bank Chief Urges Italy to Stop Questioning Euro

Globalism
Comments

Frenchman Who Died to Save a Hostage From an Islamist Won’t Have Place Named After Him, “It May Offend Muslims”

Globalism
comments

Hillary: Brexit “One of History’s Greatest Self-Inflicted Wounds”

Globalism
comments

Italy, EU Clash Over Cyberattack Sanctions

Globalism
comments

Comments