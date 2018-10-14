Brexit Fever: Shock Poll Sees Half of Europeans Brand EU "Irrelevant"

A Surprise poll this week has sent shockwaves to EU chiefs after two-thirds of European citizens questioned said they do not believe life would be worse without the bloc – and half regard the EU as “irrelevant.”

The EU faces an uncertain future after a Brussels-based think tank published a survey that showed a majority of European citizens were not enamored with the European project.

According to the Friends of Europe think tank, nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of EU citizens questioned do not think life would be any worse without the bloc.

