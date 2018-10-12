Brexit Scare After Report Details Loss of Trade With Over 70 Countries

Newly-published documents suggest the UK would lose free trade agreements with more than 70 non-EU countries in the event of a no-deal Brexit – while the papers also raised fears in a number of other areas, including fishing policy and copyright law.

The Government today released a further 29 technical notices detailing preparations which will be necessary to cope with the possibility of withdrawal from the EU without a deal in March next year – which warns of potential restrictions and rule changes which would affect millions of people if they come into effect.

The papers cover issues ranging from consumer rights to the regulation of pesticides, trading in electricity, rail transport and the trade in rough diamonds.

