Ireland’s deputy prime minister Simon Coveney has warned Brexit talks are at risk from collapse unless progress is made on Irish border issue by June.

Mr. Coveney said Dublin is “putting down a market” by placing a tough ultimatum on Brexit negotiations if a solution is not met by the deadline.

While signaling his intention to thwart the UK’s withdrawal treaty, the Irishman didn’t put the task out of the reach of the UK.

Read more