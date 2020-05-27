Brian Stelter Denies CNN Tries to Deplatform People

CNN media reporter Brian Stelter claimed Tuesday that his network does not attempt to “deplatform” people — i.e. to have them fired from media organizations, removed from social media platforms, or otherwise silenced.

The context was the ongoing controversy over President Donald Trump’s mockery of MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, suggesting that he be investigated for the 2001 death of staffer Lori Klausutis in his district office when he was a congressman.

Klausitis’s husband wrote to Twitter to ask that Trump’s tweets be taken down; Twitter declined but apologized to him.

Stelter then reported that Twitter is considering new “features and policies” to control such content in the future.



The following exchange then took place on Twitter, in which Stelter denied that CNN was celebrating Twitter’s decision — and went on to claim that CNN does not pressure other media companies to silence content or contributors:

Twitter statement re: Trump's tweets about Lori Klausutis: "We are deeply sorry about the pain these statements… are causing the family." Changes are in the works to "expand existing product features and policies so we can more effectively address things like this going forward" pic.twitter.com/JxiYmaYYL4 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 26, 2020

Of course @CNN celebrates this because Orange Man Bad and Censorship Good, but the idea that a platform is a) responsible for things said by its users, and b) about to introduce changes to censor what they say is a warning about who will be "interfering" in the election, and how. https://t.co/fvAMKOLj33 — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) May 26, 2020

nothing about my tweet is a "celebration." it's reporting. a simple summary of a corporation's statement. please take up your concerns with the corporation. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 26, 2020

Is it your contention, Brian, that @CNN does not expend time and resources attempting to deplatform people? Shall I provide examples? @CNNPR https://t.co/6qdn0YplSt — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) May 26, 2020

it is my contention that reporters ask questions and companies provide answers. private companies make "deplatforming" decisions, not reporters. you know that. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 26, 2020

