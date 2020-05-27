Brian Stelter Denies CNN Tries to Deplatform People

CNN media reporter Brian Stelter claimed Tuesday that his network does not attempt to “deplatform” people — i.e. to have them fired from media organizations, removed from social media platforms, or otherwise silenced.

The context was the ongoing controversy over President Donald Trump’s mockery of MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, suggesting that he be investigated for the 2001 death of staffer Lori Klausutis in his district office when he was a congressman.

Klausitis’s husband wrote to Twitter to ask that Trump’s tweets be taken down; Twitter declined but apologized to him.

Stelter then reported that Twitter is considering new “features and policies” to control such content in the future.


Savanah and Harrison break down the recent big tech censorship on the President, and why Americans don’t just research things.

The following exchange then took place on Twitter, in which Stelter denied that CNN was celebrating Twitter’s decision — and went on to claim that CNN does not pressure other media companies to silence content or contributors:

