Brian Stelter Destroyed By Memes After Failing To Find Google Bias Using Google Search

CNN’s Brian Stelter dismissed the bombshell Google report by Project Veritas on social media because he couldn’t find stories of Google’s bias using their biased search engine.

Yes, really.

The fake news goblin was responding to a New York Times reporter, who was similarly alarmed by the intense popularity of the Google exposé despite a widespread media blackout of the story, claiming he was in a “struggle w/ how to address that if at all.”

In typical fake news fashion, Stelter said he Googled for “reliable news” of Google’s bias using its biased search engine and for SOME REASON couldn’t find anything.

awatching fox, seeing the talk shows promote project veritas, i googled for a reliable news account about what's going on… and… can't really find one. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 26, 2019

The staggering stupidity of his comment prompted the whole of Twitter to descend on the CNN stooge with a hearty ratio, with 3,200 negative comments to his 96 ‘likes.’

“I googled google bias & couldnt find anything” pic.twitter.com/nOoLW7uF0L — Melissa A. (@TheRightMelissa) June 26, 2019

He can’t understand why he can’t find the damning material on Google…on Google. — vicki fairman (@vafairman) June 26, 2019

Stelter reallly is ralph wiggum in real life. He doesnt understand the implications of his tweet. pic.twitter.com/DxKgvbUmUE — Count Mo (@DrMosesAB) June 26, 2019

He works for CNN and admits he can't find reliable news on Google. @tedcruz — Olive (@OliveBDE) June 26, 2019

That is the extent of journalism? You get paid to Google? — Olive (@OliveBDE) June 26, 2019

Stelter, looking at the ratio of all his posts. pic.twitter.com/dHQefEhrrT — M.G.®️ (@triznips23) June 26, 2019

Wait. You searched Google for reliable news about a story on how Google was deliberately skewing the search results? pic.twitter.com/l6Yk7sKJpC — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) June 26, 2019

“Guys I searched google for the damning bias at google and found nothing. So it doesn’t exist” ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/KOulbDRMkL — Jonny Black (@JonnyblackWYS) June 26, 2019

"…and with that tweet, little Brian walked away smiling carelessly, having just journalismed the shit out of another day, none the wiser to the fantastic masterpiece he'd unleashed upon the world; the most ironic tweet of all time." pic.twitter.com/cjckuVW7UJ — ℙ ℂℙ (@DaScopeFiend) June 26, 2019

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe responded to Stelter’s asinine tweets, reminding him that the Google whistleblower behind the explosive revelations approached his organization and not CNN to accurately present the facts.

“Are you suggesting what we published is not real?” O’Keefe tweeted Tuesday. “A man inside Google is risking his career and he believes more than that to blow the whistle. There are a dozen more who’ve come forward to us in the last 24 hours. AND THEY DIDN’T COME TO CNN. They came to Project Veritas.”

Are you suggesting what we published is not real? A man inside Google is risking his career and he believes more than that to blow the whistle. There are a dozen more who’ve come forward to us in the last 24 hours. AND THEY DIDN’T COME TO CNN. They came to @Project_Veritas https://t.co/62UIbk84Ct — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 26, 2019

James O’Keefe of Project Veritas claims more Google employees are contacting him to come out about their fascist employer.