Brian Stelter's Fantasy Funtime!

After years of CNN’s shameful anti-Executive office takedown tactics, Brian Stelter actually had this exchange on his fantasyland weekend show.

Stelter exists in a parallel news universe of his own making where he is America’s redeemer and his disciples are sent out among us to rid the world of truths that frighten them because they don’t understand.

Only someone like a Brian Stelter, who was obviously born yesterday, wouldn’t have noticed the 92% of media coverage that is negative began even before President Trump set foot in the Oval Office, and a portion of it by Stelter himself.

CNN is a cultural information disease, a full-blown propaganda arm shelling out conspiracies of the socialist left for their globalist paychecks.

Anyone held in its sway should see a mental health care provider.

