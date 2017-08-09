Brian Williams: 'Our Job is to Scare People to Death' Over NKorea

MSNBC host Brian Williams admitted that the mainstream media’s “job tonight actually is to scare people to death” over North Korea.

Speaking to his panel on his primetime show The 11th Hour Tuesday night, Williams made the telling remark during a discussion about what the potential death toll could be should North Korea launch ballistic missiles on South Korea or Japan.

“Our job tonight actually is to scare people to death on this subject, so the talk isn’t as free as it is about a preemptive or surgical military strike,” Williams said.

Despite the fact that President Trump and North Korea’s leader have already been exchanging fiery rhetoric over the last few months, the mainstream media continues to fulfill their real purpose: to stoke fears among the people to make them more willing to give up rights in exchange for government protection.

When military force is inevitable, the corporate media will shift from fear mongering to cheerleading military action to get public opinion to support such action once it’s underway.

For example, after Trump finally authorized missile strikes on Syrian airbases in April, Williams bizarrely quoted a Leonard Cohen song, calling the missiles “beautiful.”

“We see these beautiful pictures, at night, from the decks of these two U.S. Navy vessels in the eastern Mediterranean,” Williams said. “I am tempted to quote the great Leonard Cohen, ‘I’m guided by the beauty of our weapons,’ and they are beautiful pictures of fearsome armaments.”

The mainstream media’s pro-war propaganda only serves the military industrial complex which needs public support to wage large-scale military campaigns around the world at the taxpayer’s expense.