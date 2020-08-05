Bridal Shoot Captures Instant Devastation of Beirut Blast

Harrowing footage of the explosion in Beirut captured the instant devastation caused by the shockwave.

The video begins during a peaceful bridal shoot moments before the blast is heard and a shockwave shatters windows and disorients people caught in its path.

The raw power of the shockwave can be seen in additional videos below:

Incredible close in view of the explosion in Beirut today#Lebanon #Beirut pic.twitter.com/5nhD4pZzMj — CNW (@ConflictsW) August 4, 2020



The video of the #Beirut port explosion that has hit me the hardest. A first hand perspective of what it felt like that has been circulating on WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/8PvZivqGXR — Tala Alrajjal (@tala_alrajjal) August 4, 2020



Back at the epicenter of the blast, a deep crater deep remains where the port warehouse used to be, according to a satellite image.

As of this writing, port officials are under house arrest amid speculation that negligence was to blame for 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate being stored in the building.



