Bridal Shoot Captures Instant Devastation of Beirut Blast

Image Credits: Twitter screenshot.

Harrowing footage of the explosion in Beirut captured the instant devastation caused by the shockwave.

The video begins during a peaceful bridal shoot moments before the blast is heard and a shockwave shatters windows and disorients people caught in its path.


The raw power of the shockwave can be seen in additional videos below:



Back at the epicenter of the blast, a deep crater deep remains where the port warehouse used to be, according to a satellite image.


As of this writing, port officials are under house arrest amid speculation that negligence was to blame for 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate being stored in the building.


