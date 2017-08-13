Britain says Brexit talks should move to next phase, as ministers show unity
Britain said on Sunday that it wants talks with the EU to move on to the next phase, as it set out details of the future relationship it envisages with the bloc and senior ministers presented a united approach to negotiations.

Britain is keen to start talking about its post-Brexit relationship with Europe, wary of the need to reassure anxious businesses, citizens and investors. But Brussels has insisted that progress must be made on divorce arrangements first.

“We need to get on with negotiating the bigger issues around our future partnership to ensure we get a deal that delivers a strong UK and EU,” Brexit minister David Davis said in a statement.

Britain’s call to move forward with Brexit talks came as finance minister Philip Hammond and trade minister Liam Fox presented a united front that there should be a time-limited transition period – signalling a truce between rival factions in Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet.

