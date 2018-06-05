Britain to Rule On Rupert Murdoch's Bid For Sky

Image Credits: Monika Flueckiger / Wikimedia Commons.

The British government will give its verdict on Rupert Murdoch’s pursuit of European pay-TV group Sky later on Tuesday, Sky News said.

Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox launched it bid to buy the 61 percent of Sky it does not own in December 2016, but the takeover has held up by politicians and regulators who fear it will give the mogul too much influence in Britain.

If the bid is cleared by the government, possibly requiring further undertakings, Murdoch will go against U.S. rival Comcast in a battle to buy Sky.

