British-Backed Bombing Destroys UK Aid in Yemen

Oxfam-funded aid projects in Yemen have been hit in Saudi-led coalition air strikes, it has emerged, as the British government faces mounting pressure from politicians and aid agencies to halt arms sales to Riyadh.

A vital cholera treatment center in Abs, in the Hajjah province, was hit in June in coalition war strikes – which are supported by British intelligence – despite the location being reported to the Gulf-led alliance more than 12 times.

Two months before that, coalition air raids severely damaged an Oxfam-supported water supply system that provided water for 6,000 people, the British charity – which is supported by British and European funding – revealed, after Oxfam’s Dina al-Maamoun told an International Development Committee meeting in Parliament this week that UK aid had been bombed.

