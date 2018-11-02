British-Backed Bombing Destroys UK Aid in Yemen

Image Credits: Chris J Ratcliffe / Stringer / Getty.

Oxfam-funded aid projects in Yemen have been hit in Saudi-led coalition air strikes, it has emerged, as the British government faces mounting pressure from politicians and aid agencies to halt arms sales to Riyadh.

A vital cholera treatment center in Abs, in the Hajjah province, was hit in June in coalition war strikes – which are supported by British intelligence – despite the location being reported to the Gulf-led alliance more than 12 times.

Two months before that, coalition air raids severely damaged an Oxfam-supported water supply system that provided water for 6,000 people, the British charity – which is supported by British and European funding – revealed, after Oxfam’s Dina al-Maamoun told an International Development Committee meeting in Parliament this week that UK aid had been bombed.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

US, Turkish Forces Begin Joint Syria Patrols

US, Turkish Forces Begin Joint Syria Patrols

World at War
Comments
Sessions Cracks Down on Chinese Espionage

Sessions Cracks Down on Chinese Espionage

World at War
Comments

After 17 years of war, top US commander in Afghanistan admits Taliban cannot be defeated

World at War
Comments

“Father of Taliban” Assassinated

World at War
Comments

Hundreds Riot In France For The Purge

World at War
Comments

Comments