British DJ Sentenced to Prison After Spinning Remix of Islamic Call to Prayer

A British DJ has been sentenced to a year in jail by Tunisia for remixing a Muslim call to prayer.

Dax J, who was born in London, was charged with public indecency and offending public morality.

However, he had already fled the country and issued an apology before the court case.

After footage of the event was shared on social media, the nightclub was shut down.

Dax J offered his “sincere apologies to anyone who may have been offended by music that I played at Orbit Festival in Tunisia on Friday,” but deleted his Facebook page after allegedly receiving death threats.

