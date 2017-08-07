British Family Shot After Taking Wrong Turn Into Brazilian Slum

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

A family of British tourists who made a wrong turn outside Rio de Janeiro have been shot at leaving a woman wounded.

Brazilian police said a couple and their young children were travelling in Angra dos Reis, a popular coastal holiday destination about 90 miles from Rio.

Authorities said a group approached the car and apparently told the family to get out and then opened fire, according to the Associated Press.

A police statement said the woman, identified locally as Eloise Dixon, 46, was hit in the abdomen and was being treated in hospital.

