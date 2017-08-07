British Family Shot After Taking Wrong Turn Into Brazilian Slum

Image Credits: Sandeepachetan / Flickr.

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

A family of British tourists who made a wrong turn outside Rio de Janeiro have been shot at leaving a woman wounded.

Brazilian police said a couple and their young children were travelling in Angra dos Reis, a popular coastal holiday destination about 90 miles from Rio.

Authorities said a group approached the car and apparently told the family to get out and then opened fire, according to the Associated Press.

A police statement said the woman, identified locally as Eloise Dixon, 46, was hit in the abdomen and was being treated in hospital.

Read more

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

Australia To Ban Synagogue Because Muslims Are Offended

Australia To Ban Synagogue Because Muslims Are Offended

World News
Comments
Poland to Accept Migrants - From Europe Only

Poland to Accept Migrants – From Europe Only

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Video: African Migrants Go Wild After Crossing Border; Virtually No Women or Children

World News
Comments

France: Churches Vanish, Mosques Spring Up

World News
Comments

Macron Popularity Sinks, France Rethinks Support

World News
Comments

Comments