British Film Icon Michael Caine Supports Brexit, Says Unelected EU Is "Fascist"

Legendary actor Michael Caine defended his support for Brexit during a BBC radio interview, saying, “I’d rather be a poor master of my fate than having someone I don’t know making me rich by running it.”

“What I see is I’m being ruled by people I don’t know, who no one elected, and I think of that as fascist,“ he said on Thursday, adding, ”In the long run, though, it’ll come around.”

Caine, known for his roles in films such as “The Dark Knight” and “Children of Men,” has supported leaving the EU since the 2016 referendum and says he doesn’t listen to scare tactics used by pundits.

Britain is set to officially leave the EU on March 29, 2019, but Prime Minister Theresa May says they could stay under EU rules for months after Brexit.

Several EU supporters on Twitter were upset by Caine’s pro-independence remarks.

Listen to the full Michael Caine BBC interview by clicking here.

