British Film Icon Michael Caine Supports Brexit, Says Unelected EU Is "Fascist"

Legendary actor Michael Caine defended his support for Brexit during a BBC radio interview, saying, “I’d rather be a poor master of my fate than having someone I don’t know making me rich by running it.”

“What I see is I’m being ruled by people I don’t know, who no one elected, and I think of that as fascist,“ he said on Thursday, adding, ”In the long run, though, it’ll come around.”

Caine, known for his roles in films such as “The Dark Knight” and “Children of Men,” has supported leaving the EU since the 2016 referendum and says he doesn’t listen to scare tactics used by pundits.

Britain is set to officially leave the EU on March 29, 2019, but Prime Minister Theresa May says they could stay under EU rules for months after Brexit.

Several EU supporters on Twitter were upset by Caine’s pro-independence remarks.

Why would anyone give a flying fuck what Michael Caine thinks about Brexit? He’s a multi millionaire and can afford a drop in earnings. Get a grip @BBCr4today — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) October 18, 2018

Yesterday, #r4today had Brexiter Roger Daltrey on. Today they have Brexiter Michael Caine. Why are they wheeling out these rich, old buggers, who won't be impacted by Brexit in the slightest, to tell us – the people it will impact – how Brexit is going to be good for us? 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♀️ — Damon Evans (@damocrat) October 18, 2018

Michael Caine on @BBCr4today sounds like every other big-mouthed, ill-informed Brexity pub bore. Just confirm his credentials he adds “Donald Trump is a very man man”.

Tells you all you need to know about him. — Veronica #FBPE #PeoplesVote #FinalSayForAll (@VeroVero777) October 18, 2018

Says multi millionaire and patriot who moved abroad to avoid paying UK taxes in 1970s….. https://t.co/IDQunjNfMr — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) October 18, 2018

Love Mike Leigh. Sat on the BBC Breakfast couch, he casually refers to Michael Caine’s opinions on acting as “old fashioned bullshit”. Naga and Charlie… pic.twitter.com/rMiFVot2ur — Andy (@andytoots) October 18, 2018

I don't care if Michael Caine is on #r4today but his views on anything other than showbiz are no more informative or useful than a random pensioner down the pub. — Paul Hebden (@prformativcontr) October 18, 2018

I'm so fucking angry with @BBCr4today, Roger Daltrey, Michael Caine both extremely wealthy being wheeled out to tell the plebs that #Brexit will be good for us, easy to say when your wealthy, like all Brexiters they get prime time on #r4today to spout their crap unchallenged. — Loz Argyle (@ArgyleLoz) October 18, 2018

Michael Caine & Roger Daltrey on #r4today prove that age does not necessarily result in wisdom. It can lead to entrenched stupidity instead.

There are no benefits to #Brexit for any but the ultra rich.

Their support of Brexit can therefore only be seen as ultra selfishness. — Bakehouse Cottage #FBPE (@Bakehouse2016) October 18, 2018

Thank you @BBCr4today for wheeling out another celebrity, net worth $75m, to give us his views on #Brexit. Perhaps you could interview someone juggling two jobs to put food on the table instead of these wealthy geriatric old farts for balance? #MichaelCaine — Trevor Warner (@trevorw1953) October 18, 2018

