British Investigators Blame North Korea for Wanna Cry Attack: Report

A British-led international investigation into the origins of the Wanna Cry ransomware has come to the same conclusion as the National Security Agency and a number of private firms: North Korea was behind the attacks.

The Wanna Cry ransomware held hundreds of thousands of computers hostage in May by encrypting files until users paid for a decryption key.

According to the Friday BBC report, Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre headed a multinational inquiry into the attacks. Ultimately, the group determined that a North Korean government-led hacking group known as Lazarus was behind the attacks.

The Washington Post reported earlier in the week that the NSA had reached similar conclusions with “moderate” confidence.

