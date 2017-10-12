British Jihadi Sally Jones Killed by US Drone Strike Fleeing ISIS Hell

WHITE Widow Sally Jones has been killed by a drone, says the CIA.

US spy chiefs told their British counterparts that jihadi Jones, who fled the UK to be an ISIS recruiter, died in June.

The US Air Force Predator strike is said to have taken place close to the border between Syria and Iraq.

A Whitehall source today confirmed Jones’s death after she left her home in Chatham, Kent, with her 12-year-old son JoJo in 2013 to join ISIS in Syria.

The source said: “The Americans zapped her trying to get away from Raqqa. Quite frankly, it’s good riddance.”

