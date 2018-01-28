British Mag: U.S. Constitution 'Outdated, Malfunctioning Piece Of Junk'

Image Credits: Mr.TinDC / Flickr.

We’re well aware there are headlines out there that are nothing but click-bait, and we were almost certain this was one of them. The Constitution is terrible and needs to be thrown out?

Ryan Cooper is being serious, though. In The Week Saturday, he concludes that America should “throw the entire Constitution into the garbage:”

“One of the biggest problems with the Constitution as written is it makes changing anything nearly impossible. Other countries regularly ditch or overhaul their constitutions to deal with new problems — and even America has done so in the distant past.”

