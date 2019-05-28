British ‘PeeGate’ Spy Refuses To Cooperate With AG Barr’s Russia Probe Prosecutor

British ex-spook Christopher Steele is refusing to cooperate with the special prosecutor appointed by the Justice Department to investigate the origins of the Russia witch-hunt.

A source close to Steele’s London-based private investigation firm, Orbis Business Intelligence told Reuters he would not answer questions from prosecutor John Durham, who was appointed by Attorney General William Barr to probe into how the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Trump began.

Steele was hired by the Clinton campaign via investigative firm Fusion GPS to compile opposition research against Donald Trump in 2016, and whose so-called “Steele dossier” was later used by the FBI to obtain several FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign and associates.

Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey had testified under oath in 2017 that the Steele dossier’s allegations of Russian hookers micturating on Trump in a Moscow hotel room, among other accusations, were “salacious and unverified.”

Soon after FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller released his report concluding no collusion between Trump and the Russian government, the president shredded the Democrat Party and Hillary Clinton for their role in creating the Steele dossier that launched the FBI counterintelligence probe.

So, let’s get this straight! There was No Collusion and in fact the Phony Dossier was a Con Job that was paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC. So the 13 Angry Democrats were investigating an event that never happened and that was in fact a made up Fraud. I just fought back…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2019

…. against something I knew never existed, Collusion with Russia (so ridiculous!) – No Obstruction. This Russia Hoax must never happen to another President, and Law Enforcement must find out, HOW DID IT START? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2019

Steel’s refusal to cooperate with Durham further indicates his dossier is discredited, which explains why the Deep State does not want the public to learn it was used as the basis for the entire 2-year Russia collusion witch-hunt against President Trump.

