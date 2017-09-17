British PM: Trump Has Done Good For Europe, But Can Be A Challenge

British Prime Minister Theresa May praised President Trump’s decision to keep up the United States’ commitments to NATO after a campaign in which he seemed ready to pull back from the organization.

“I know a number of people were concerned before he became president about his statements about America’s commitment to NATO. NATO has been the bedrock of Europe security,” May told ABC’s “This Week.” “I was very pleased when I came over to see him, shortly after his inauguration, that he gave an absolute 100 percent commitment to NATO. America continues to stand by us in — in supporting that security and ensuring that security of Europe.”

