British Politician Silenced After Criticizing EU, Soros

Image Credits: Saeima, Flickr.

Yesterday [Voice of Europe] reported on how British MEP Janice Atkinson’s microphone was turned off in the European Parliament for asking approved questions about Tommy Robinson.

But this cowardly tactic was used earlier against her this week as well.

While defending Tommy Robinson and criticising the EU and Soros, the microphone of Atkinson was turned off.

Read more


Related Articles

France Wins Big After UK Satellite Shut Out

France Wins Big After UK Satellite Shut Out

Globalism
Comments
Learn What Scares Elizabeth Warren

Learn What Scares Elizabeth Warren

Globalism
Comments

UK Prosecutes Just 10% of Returning Jihadis

Globalism
Comments

German Minister Forms Alliance With Austria, Italy Against Merkel

Globalism
Comments

EU Votes to Remove UK From Own Military Satelite

Globalism
Comments

Comments