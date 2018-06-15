British Politician Silenced After Criticizing EU, Soros

Yesterday [Voice of Europe] reported on how British MEP Janice Atkinson’s microphone was turned off in the European Parliament for asking approved questions about Tommy Robinson.

WATCH: Member of European Parliament @Janice4Brexit attempts to raise safety of Tommy Robinson in EuroParl. Labour MEPs shout her down and EuroParl turns her mic off. pic.twitter.com/er0xYPz5p9 — Raheem (@RaheemKassam) June 14, 2018

But this cowardly tactic was used earlier against her this week as well.

I am shut down in the EU Parliament again, twice in one week, during my speech about #Brexit. Arch enemy, an Irish MEP, chairs the session. I told them they had DDD, Democracy Deficiency Disorder https://t.co/PkM4jdhCCG — Janice Atkinson (@Janice4Brexit) June 15, 2018

While defending Tommy Robinson and criticising the EU and Soros, the microphone of Atkinson was turned off.

