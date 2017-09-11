British Red Cross 'Too White,' Chief Exec Calls Words ‘British’ and ‘Cross’ a ‘Challenge’

Image Credits: Elliot Brown / Flickr.

British Red Cross chief Mike Adamson has claimed the charity struggled to deal with the Grenfell disaster because staff and volunteers are too white.

“There is a risk that in a very diverse community like Grenfell, an organisation with the words ‘British’ and ‘Cross’ in its title is confused with a Christian establishment organisation,” he wrote, in a blog for the New Philanthropy Capital think tank.

Though stating that the charity is “completely impartial” in its work, Adamson added: “There is no escaping the fact that with shining exceptions, such as our refugee services, we are nowhere near as diverse as we need to be in our volunteer base, our staffing or our leadership.”

Read more


Related Articles

ISIS in possession of 11,100 blank Syrian passports

ISIS in possession of 11,100 blank Syrian passports

World News
Comments
Report: UK population growing by 10,000 every week

Report: UK population growing by 10,000 every week

World News
Comments

Tony Blair: Brexit unnecessary to curb EU immigration

World News
Comments

China mulls ending gasoline car sales

World News
Comments

Looting and lawlessness in Caribbean after Irma barrels through

World News
Comments

Comments