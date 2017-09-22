British Schools to Be Rated on How ‘Transgender-Friendly’ They Are

The Good Schools Guide is to examine how ‘transgender-friendly’ schools are in future, its director has said, praising “fabulous efforts” by some institutions.
According to the guide, a growing number of parents are complaining that a lack of pro-LGBT policies are leaving them with “no option but to pull transgender children out of a school”.
Bernadette John, head of the guide’s education consulting service, said families are increasingly looking for advice on schools which best cater to children who are confused about their gender.