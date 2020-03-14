British scientists on brink of finding Coronavirus vaccine

Scientists in London are close to developing a vaccine for the Covid-19 strain of coronavirus, they have said.

Trials have already successfully been completed in mice and could be ready for human trials by June.

The experiments are being led at Imperial College London by Mucosal Infection and Immunity head Dr Robin Shattock.

They have called for more funding and said a vaccine could be available next year.



Senior researcher Dr Paul McKay told the Daily Express: ‘I’ve got results from a month after I injected (the mice) and the vaccine works really, really well.’

The team are currently working with scientists in Paris to determine the vaccine’s effectiveness in monkeys.

Dr McKay said they have applied for further funding from the Medical Research Council in order to conduct human clinical trials.

He continued: ‘If we get the funding for the human clinical trials, we will put it into people by June.

‘If British scientists here develop a vaccine it would be great if the Government supported it.’

