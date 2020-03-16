British Shopper Robbed for Toilet Paper in Broad Daylight

A shopper has been robbed for their toilet paper amid the latest coronavirus mass panic which has led consumers to stock up on essential goods.

A 56-year-old North London shopper was left “shaken” following a bizarre incident where they were mugged in broad daylight for their loo roll.

The panic for the coronavirus has led to some unforeseeable scenes and memes with consumers fighting over essentials and sundries alike.

According to the Daily Mail, a man known as Dinendra claims to have been walking in Haringey, North London, earlier in the mid-afternoon, carrying two packets of toilet paper, until somebody from behind ran and grabbed one of the two.



By Flo White and Bill Bailey

Dinendra, although unharmed, logged the incident with a formal police report, saying: “it’s not the value of the toilet roll, its the principle.”

Some retailers have limited the number of water bottles, toilet rolls, and bottles of hand sanitizer per customer as demand for these products have soared out of control.

Ammunition, across the pond, has reportedly seen a rise in demand, with handgun calibers experiencing the greatest jumps in sales.

