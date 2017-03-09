British Socialized Health System In "Dire State," Worst Wait Times On Record

Image Credits: NHS Employers / Flickr.

U.K. health secretary Jeremy Hunt has admitted that the NHS is in a dire state and failed to meet its targets of Accident & Emergency waiting times in January – making it the worst month ever on record.

The stark admission came during a press conference held by Think Tank Reform on NHS performance.

But as feared the national health care system is not up to speed as only 85.1 per cent of patients in accident and emergency were treated within four hours in January -the worst figures ever, records show. And, 86.2 per cent of patients were treated within four hours in December.

It is ranked as the worst performance since monthly reporting began in 2010.

Read more


