Britney Spears Debuts Gender Neutral Perfume

Pop icon Britney Spears has premiered a gender-free perfume.

On Monday, the former Disney child star released a highly-sexual ad for Prerogative, marketed as a “fragrance for all.”

A description for the unisex product claims the new perfume “sets no boundaries” and “encourages you to release yourself from expectations, labels and judgements.”

“Be whoever you want to be. It’s your prages you [sic] to release yourself from expectations, labels and judgements. Be whoever you want to be. It’s your prerogative.”

The scent supposedly combines “Pink Pepper, Goji Berries, Apricot Nectar, mid notes of Red Calla Lily, Latex Petals, Espresso Foam and base notes of Smooth Sandal, Amber wood and Saffron Cream.”

Many fans on Twitter were appreciative, but expressed they’d rather have actual music than another fragrance.