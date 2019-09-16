'Britons Never Will Be Slaves...'

Image Credits: pbombaert / Getty Images.

Fact check: false.

Evidence: Saturday’s “Last Night of the Proms” performance of “Rule Britannia” on the BBC.

You can actually witness the degeneration of Britannia in real time if you just watch these older performances chronologically.

1985:

1990:

1994:

1998:

2009:

2011:

2012:

2019:

These performances steadily devolved from quintessentially British to a total clown show.


