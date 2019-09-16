'Britons Never Will Be Slaves...'

Fact check: false.

Evidence: Saturday’s “Last Night of the Proms” performance of “Rule Britannia” on the BBC.

Here's the big moment when @jbartonmezzo entered into the flag-waving spirit of the Last Night of the Proms! #LNOP pic.twitter.com/7b3eUFVhUh — BBC Proms (@bbcproms) September 14, 2019

You can actually witness the degeneration of Britannia in real time if you just watch these older performances chronologically.

1985:

1990:

1994:

1998:

2009:

2011:

2012:

2019:

These performances steadily devolved from quintessentially British to a total clown show.