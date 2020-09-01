Broken Brain Biden: 'Trump Is STROKING Violence'

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Joe Biden was allowed out of his basement Monday, and immediately contributed to yet more plummeting poll numbers by making several gaffes, including declaring that President Trump is “stroking violence” in US cities.

“He doesn’t want to shed light, he wants to generate heat, and he’s stroking violence in our cities,” Biden declared after charging that Trump is “incapable of telling the truth, incapable of telling the facts, and incapable of healing.”

Biden began the rambling diatribe by bizarrely comparing the unrest in Democratic run cities to World War II.

“In the early days of World War II, Franklin Roosevelt, and I quote, ‘the news is going to get worse and worse before it gets better and better, and the American people deserve to have it straight from the shoulder.’” Biden said, barely making any sense.

The rest of his appearances were riddled with flubs and head scratching moments:

At one point, Biden babbled about coronavirus, stating “COVID has taken this year, just since the outbreak, has taken more than 100 years… Look. Here’s… The lives… It’s just… I mean, think about it. More lives this year than any other year, for the past hundred years.”

Speaking at a former steel factory in Pittsburgh, Penn., Biden once again accused Trump of being behind the rioting, declaring that Trump “can’t stop the violence — because for years he has fomented it.”

Biden also weakly attempted to distance himself from radical leftists, proclaiming to the crowd “You know me. You know my heart. You know my story — my family’s story. Ask yourself, do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?”

Earlier in the day, Biden appeared to threaten Americans with more violence unless they vote for him:

