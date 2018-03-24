BROKEN PROMISE: Trump, GOP Congress Give Planned Parenthood $500 Million In Taxpayer Funds

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans broke their promise to conservative voters by including funding for Planned Parenthood, which receives approximately $500 million in taxpayer funding each year, in the omnibus bill that Trump signed into law on Friday.

Trump, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and other Republican leaders promised their voters for years that they would defund Planned Parenthood if given the chance to govern.

Now, with Republican majorities in the House and Senate and a Republican in the White House, the nation’s number one killer of unborn children will continue receiving hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer funding.

Planned Parenthood receives approximately $500 million in taxpayer funding every year through Medicaid and Title X grants for family planning.

The spending bill breaks Trump’s campaign promise to his voters, but it does fulfill a promise that his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, made on the campaign trail in 2016.

