Brooklyn Museum Sparks Outrage After Hiring White Curator for African Art Exhibit

The Brooklyn Museum in New York City has sparked outrage among members of the black community after it selected a white woman to curate its African art exhibit.

The museum announced Monday that it tapped Kristen Windmuller-Luna, 31, to be in charge of the museum’s African art collection.

Luna earned a Ph.D. from Princeton University in African art history, worked for the Metropolitan Museum of Art as an educator “responsible for adult and college gallery tours” of the museum’s African galleries, and lectures at Columbia University.

But despite the woman’s impressive credentials, social media users have been criticizing the museum for hiring her because she is not “a person of color.”

“Seriously, @brooklynmuseum? There goes the neighborhood for good,” Philadelphia journalist Ernest Owens wrote on Twitter.

“People from the African Diaspora are frustrated w/white people being gatekeepers of our narrative,” Kimberly Seldon tweeted.

