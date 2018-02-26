The recent Parkland, Florida school shooting resembles the Columbine shooting back in 1999.

Infowars Reporter Millie Weaver interviews Patrick Tomlin, the younger brother of John Tomlin, who was killed during the Columbine shooting.

Patrick Tomlin’s family has avoided media for decades, however, the recent Parkland shooting and calls for gun control have motivated Patrick to finally speak out.

Patrick voices that he “never blamed the guns for what happened” and that he “always blamed the people for what happened” at Columbine.

Tomlin now worries about his daughter who is in school and supports the idea of trained teachers carrying firearms to prevent another tragedy.


Related Articles

Parkland Teacher: Shooter Was Wearing Full Metal Body Armor, Helmet, Face Mask

Parkland Teacher: Shooter Was Wearing Full Metal Body Armor, Helmet, Face Mask

Infowars Exclusives
Comments
Video: School Shooting Survivor Slams ‘Virtue-Signaling’ Sheriff

Video: School Shooting Survivor Slams ‘Virtue-Signaling’ Sheriff

U.S. News
Comments

RNC chair: Raising gun purchase age to 21 is ‘on the table’

U.S. News
Comments

Eric Trump: ‘I don’t think it’s a big deal if you raise the age to 21’ for guns

U.S. News
Comments

Google Searches For “Buy a Gun” Hit All Time High

U.S. News
Comments

Comments