The recent Parkland, Florida school shooting resembles the Columbine shooting back in 1999.

Infowars Reporter Millie Weaver interviews Patrick Tomlin, the younger brother of John Tomlin, who was killed during the Columbine shooting.

Patrick Tomlin’s family has avoided media for decades, however, the recent Parkland shooting and calls for gun control have motivated Patrick to finally speak out.

Patrick voices that he “never blamed the guns for what happened” and that he “always blamed the people for what happened” at Columbine.

Tomlin now worries about his daughter who is in school and supports the idea of trained teachers carrying firearms to prevent another tragedy.