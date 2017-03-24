Brothers Choke and Beat Michigan Trooper, Good Samaritans Fight Them Off

A Michigan State Police Trooper is thanking Good Samaritans who stopped to help as he was being attacked following a chase on the freeway.

The chase happened in February on U.S. 31 near the Indiana border but the video was only released this week. Trooper Garry Guild was attempting to make a traffic stop, when the motorcycle sped away and led him on a chase.

The motorcycle rider, Michael Barber, was riding the bike that was allegedly stolen. Barber slowed down once before he sped off to try and elude the Trooper.

After going off towards an exit, he changes direction and tries to get back on the highway. That’s when he crashed through the ditch.

