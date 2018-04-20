Broward County Deputies Schedule No-Confidence Vote For Sheriff Scott Israel

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association has scheduled a no-confidence vote for Sheriff Scott Israel over his behavior during the lead-up to and aftermath of the Parkland school shooting, union president Deputy Jeff Bell announced Friday.

The union is accusing Israel of “many instances of suspected malfeasance, misfeasance, failure to maintain fiduciary responsibility by the sheriff, failure to properly investigate possible criminal conduct by members of his senior command staff and the lack of leadership that has crushed morale throughout the agency.”

Israel’s stock skyrocketed in the initial aftermath of the shooting, highlighted by his appearance at CNN’s town hall with students and family from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, yet as more information became public about his department’s response, a clear pattern of at-the-least negligence on his part became clear.

Read more