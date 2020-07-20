Broward County Emergency Order Mandates People Wear 'Facial Coverings' Inside Their Own Homes

Authorities in Broward County, Florida have passed a coronavirus emergency order which includes text suggesting all residents are mandated to wear face masks inside their own homes.

County Administrator Bertha Henry issued Emergency Order 20-22, which imposes a curfew from 11pm to 5am while also banning all gatherings of 10 or more people.

However, the text of the order also appears to mandate “facial covering requirements” of people inside their own private property.

Section 4A of the emergency order states the following;

“All persons who reside on any residential property, whether single family or multi-family, and irrespective of whether they own or rent the property, must ensure that all persons on the residential property, including guests, comply with all applicable guidelines of any Broward County Emergency Order, including the facial covering requirements.

Broward County orders that you must wear a mask IN YOUR HOME!!! 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/Zw9JoWflan — Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) July 20, 2020

“Residents who fail to ensure compliance with all applicable Broward County Emergency Orders by such persons shall be subject to the penalties set forth in Section 8-56 of the Broward County Code of Ordinances, with each person present and in violation of an applicable Emergency Order constituting a separate violation.”

As we previously highlighted, this isn’t the first time that health authorities have urged people to wear masks even inside their own homes.

The head of the Texas Division of Emergency Management gave that very advice during an interview on Fox News at Nine earlier this month.

However, in Texas residential mask wearing was merely encouraged, in Broward County it appears to be backed by the law.

Given that some people in California were apparently reporting their own neighbors for coughing and sneezing indoors, is it that far fetched to imagine that residents of Broward County could be getting a knock on their door if they refuse to comply?

In passing the emergency order, authorities reminded people that they can call 311 if they see anyone violating the rules.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!