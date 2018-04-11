Broward County Sheriff's Deputy Who Questioned Parkland Shooting’s Gun Control Agenda 'Dies Unexpectedly'

Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Fitzsimons, a fit 42-year old who was known to question the gun control agenda of the Parkland school shooting, “died unexpectedly” earlier this month.

Weeks before he died, Fitzsimons had taken to social media to criticize calls for gun control after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, including posting a meme of student gun control activist David Hogg posing as Hitler.

The Broward County Sheriff’s office issued a statement about his death.

According to Fitzsimon’s obituary, he “died unexpectedly,” which makes sense considering his age and perceived good health and fitness.

Users on social media expressed their doubts that Fitzsimon’s death was of natural causes.

It’s worth noting that Florida law enforcement did recently sanction one of its deputies who questioned the Parkland shooting on social media.

North Miami Beach police officer Ericson Harrell was reprimanded after asking on social media, “What proof do you have that anyone was killed other than #MSMS accounts, alleged witnesses and a couple of funeral processions?”

