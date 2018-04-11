Broward County Sheriff's Deputy Who Questioned Parkland Shooting’s Gun Control Agenda 'Dies Unexpectedly'

Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Fitzsimons, a fit 42-year old who was known to question the gun control agenda of the Parkland school shooting, “died unexpectedly” earlier this month.

Weeks before he died, Fitzsimons had taken to social media to criticize calls for gun control after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, including posting a meme of student gun control activist David Hogg posing as Hitler.

The Broward County Sheriff’s office issued a statement about his death.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Deputy Jason Fitzsimons today. Deputy Fitzsimons began his career with the agency In 2008. During this time he served with the North Lauderdale and Pompano Beach Districts. Our thoughts and prayers are with with his family. pic.twitter.com/vBmf50LtfJ — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) April 2, 2018

According to Fitzsimon’s obituary, he “died unexpectedly,” which makes sense considering his age and perceived good health and fitness.

Users on social media expressed their doubts that Fitzsimon’s death was of natural causes.

Hmmm don’t know the specifics yet,but he looks to be a man in pretty good shape! Kinda strange he would just pass away suddenly,BETTER LOOK INTO THIS @SecretService @FBI @CIA — Ray Ray Rangel (@HDRayRay) April 3, 2018

RIP. Very suspicious. — Molita HE (@WhstleBritches) April 3, 2018

They said he held up a photo of David Hoog and said “Once the guns are gone our freedom will be gone too”? — Then dropped dead apparently? Waiting to hear more.. — Rhino Bug (@RhinoBug) April 3, 2018

Interesting how it’s not even in the local news. When Brevard County lost a deputy in a freak car accident, it was news the same morning. What’s being hidden? — Raven Lancaster (@RavenLan77) April 5, 2018

Everything needs to be investigated about all of this @browardschools @TheJusticeDept @AGPamBondi he looks to be in pretty good health how would he just suddenly died? — FREEDOMS-WARRIOR (@BoxAndSend) April 5, 2018

Looks like the Left did a Seth Rich on him. Did he know to much? — Fr. Richard + (@FrRichardJones) April 10, 2018

It’s worth noting that Florida law enforcement did recently sanction one of its deputies who questioned the Parkland shooting on social media.

North Miami Beach police officer Ericson Harrell was reprimanded after asking on social media, “What proof do you have that anyone was killed other than #MSMS accounts, alleged witnesses and a couple of funeral processions?”

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury