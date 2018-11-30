Broward Sheriff's Captain Who Gave 'Stand Down' Order At Parkland Was A Diversity Hire

Andrew Pollack, father of Meadow Pollack who was killed at Parkland, on Wednesday shared video of Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel admitting Captain Jan Jordan was a diversity hire.

Jordan gave what was effectively a stand down order during the shooting in Parkland, telling her officers to form a “perimeter” rather than immediately engage the shooter.

“Sheriff Israel admits Captain Jordan was recommended based on ‘diversity’ NOT qualifications,” Pollack said. “Captain Jan Jordan froze during the Parkland shooting. Officers said she was in over her head.”

“Now Sheriff Israel admits Captain Jordan was recommended based on ‘diversity’ NOT qualifications,” he said. “Her lack of leadership led to kids dying, all because they wanted diversity!”