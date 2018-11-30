Broward Sheriff's Captain Who Gave 'Stand Down' Order At Parkland Was A Diversity Hire

Andrew Pollack, father of Meadow Pollack who was killed at Parkland, on Wednesday shared video of Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel admitting Captain Jan Jordan was a diversity hire.

Jordan gave what was effectively a stand down order during the shooting in Parkland, telling her officers to form a “perimeter” rather than immediately engage the shooter.

“Sheriff Israel admits Captain Jordan was recommended based on ‘diversity’ NOT qualifications,” Pollack said. “Captain Jan Jordan froze during the Parkland shooting. Officers said she was in over her head.”

“Now Sheriff Israel admits Captain Jordan was recommended based on ‘diversity’ NOT qualifications,” he said. “Her lack of leadership led to kids dying, all because they wanted diversity!”


Related Articles

Google Debated Gaming Search Results to Bury Conservative Media

Google Debated Gaming Search Results to Bury Conservative Media

U.S. News
Comments
Pickup Packed With 11 Passengers Crashes After Fleeing Border Patrol

Pickup Packed With 11 Passengers Crashes After Fleeing Border Patrol

U.S. News
Comments

Ann Coulter: ‘Trump Will Be The Last Republican President’

U.S. News
comments

After Banning Alex Jones, YouTube Still Hosts Race Hate Supremacists Duke & Farrakhan

U.S. News
comments

Huffington Post Says Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer is “Problematic,” Internet Laughs in Their Face

U.S. News
comments

Comments