Bruce Springsteen Thinks Trump Will Win in 2020: I Don’t See Anyone Who Can Beat Him

Bruce Springsteen believes that President Donald Trump will win a second term in the White House.

‘I don’t see anyone out there at the moment… the man who can beat Trump, or the woman who can beat Trump,’ the rocker told The Sunday Times Magazine.

Springsteen, who is a long-standing Democrat himself, said the political party doesn’t ‘have an obvious, effective presidential candidate’ who can ‘speak the same language’ as Trump.

The iconic Born to Run singer went on to talk about the ‘life-changing, upsetting occurrences’ that have caused division in the United States.

One example he gave was the ‘severe blow to working people in the 1970s and 1980s as all the steel mills shut down’.

He then said the explosion of technology really affected people who may have found themselves in a country that they didn’t ‘feel part of’ or they felt they were ‘being dismissed’.

‘Add to that, someone comes in and plays on your racial anxieties, and blames an enormous amount of this on the “other” from the southern side of the border, and you’re going to have an audience for those views,’ Springsteen told the magazine.

When it all boils down, Springsteen said the problem is the ‘incredibly rapid pace of change that’s occurred in the United States that’s gone unaddressed by both administrations, Democrat and Republican’.

