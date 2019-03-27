Brunei Introducing 'Vicious' New Sharia Laws

Image Credits: Abdul Hadi Firsawan/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Brunei could start whipping or stoning gay people to death next week when strict new laws are introduced, human rights groups have warned.

The tiny oil-rich nation already implements Sharia laws, with homosexuality punishable with up to ten years in prison.

Maskur Has/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

But from the start of next month the government plans to amend the penal code to mean LGBT people could be stoned to death and thieves could have limbs amputated.

